Gala to raise funds for Ottawa County Community Foundation

The Ottawa County Community Foundation invites friends to attend its second Doing Good Gala, “Cheers to 25 Years.”

The live auction fundraiser will be held at Catawba Island Club Pavilion July 23 from 6 p.m. to sunset. Proceeds will help the foundation's efforts to support nonprofits and local students through annual community grants and scholarships.

Trustees Mary Coffee, Arlyn Bensch, Michael Schenk, Alex Morgan Johnson and Tina Hablitzel display “Cheers to 25 Years” auction items up for bid.

Gala ends with sunset finale at CIC

“Our gala event will not only help us to help those in need, but it will be a night to remember,” said gala Chairman Michael Schenk. “Bottom line, this event will be a blast with a sunset finale at CIC. Please plan to join us and support our efforts to extend a helping hand in our community."

Since 1999, the foundation has provided more than $7 million in nonprofit grants and scholarships. A primary goal this year is to think ahead financially so OCCF can sustain itself operationally and as a community provider.

Gala to include reverse raffle, strolling dinner

The gala fundraiser will include a casual strolling supper, high-energy dueling pianos by the Cleveland Keys, a live auction and a reverse raffle (need not be present to win). Auction items include a two-night stay for four at Alexander Valley Vineyards Historic Schoolhouse in Sonoma, California; four Cleveland Cavaliers tickets with a two-night stay in a Warehouse District condo; and Cleveland Browns tickets on the 50-yard line.

Also on the auction block is a Lake Erie Islands package with overnight dockage at the Crews Nest; a three-night stay at a Hocking Hills cabin; wine-and-dine for eight in the exclusive Vintners Pavilion at The Orchard' an Ottawa County Dine and Shop Basket and more.

Limited gala ($100/person) and reverse raffle ($50) tickets may be purchased at www.ottawaccf.org. The purchase of a reverse raffle ticket does not include admittance to the gala; $3,000 in prizes will be awarded. With questions, email ottawaccf@gmail.com or call 419-635-7750.

