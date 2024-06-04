Who is gaining, losing population in Steuben County, Corning area? See latest estimates.

Three years into the new decade post-2020 census, what population trends have emerged in Steuben and Schuyler counties?

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its 2023 Population Estimates. The annual snapshot utilizes data like births, deaths, domestic and international migration to provide a picture of local population growth and decline.

For Steuben and Schuyler County, the latest data indicates that population continues to trend down in most communities. Some towns lost just a few dozen residents since 2020, while the population decrease was more pronounced in other municipalities. The Town of Corning, for example, shrunk by over 110 people.

The City of Corning's population estimate declined from 2022, but is still up compared to the 2020 estimate of 10,586. The city's population estimate jumped to 10,760 in 2021, then fell the past two years to 10,612 in 2023, according to Census Bureau figures.

Some places bucked the trend with slight increases, particularly in smaller communities. The Steuben County towns of Rathbone, West Union had small growth.

Overall, Steuben County's population dropped from 93,309 in 2020 to 92,162 in the 2023 estimate. In Schuyler County, the population decreased from 17,864 to 17,507.

The region isn't alone. Population decreased since 2020 across 80% of New York state towns and cities, according to the Empire Center.

Year to year, the Census Bureau noted small towns in the Northeast decreased by an average of 0.1% compared to 2022. Small towns in the West, meanwhile, grew on average by 0.3% in 2023, and small towns in the South grew by an average 0.6%.

Here are the latest population estimates for Steuben and Schuyler counties compared to 2020.

Steuben County village population estimates

Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.

Addison : 1,604 to 1,564

Arkport : 788 to 771

Avoca : 856 to 835

Bath : 5,594 to 5,539

Canisteo : 2,225 to 2,172

Cohocton : 734 to 718

Hammondsport : 597 to 586

North Hornell : 778 to 782

Painted Post : 1,769 to 1,729

Riverside : 436 to 424

Savona : 690 to 675

South Corning : 1,099 to 1,073

Wayland: 1,744 to 1,705

Steuben County town population estimates

Note: Town population figures include village population for townships containing a village. Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.

Addison : 2,393 to 2,342

Avoca : 1,988 to 1,947

Bath : 11,398 to 11,327

Bradford : 809 to 793

Cameron : 896 to 892

Campbell : 3,156 to 3,091

Canisteo : 3,285 to 3,229

Caton : 2,040 to 2,020

Cohocton : 2,262 to 2,207

Corning : 5,901 to 5,789

Dansville : 1,827 to 1,808

Erwin : 8,071 to 7,912

Fremont : 895 to 877

Greenwood : 769 to 755

Hartsville : 559 to 549

Hornby : 1,679 to 1,670

Hornellsville : 4,012 to 3,954

Howard : 1,377 to 1,358

Jasper : 1,415 to 1,389

Lindley : 1,807 to 1,770

Prattsburgh : 1,979 to 1,966

Pulteney : 1,258 to 1,242

Rathbone : 1,093 to 1,112

Thurston : 1,251 to 1,233

Troupsburg : 1,013 to 1,008

Tuscarora : 1,385 to 1,380

Urbana : 2,108 to 2,068

Wayland : 3,723 to 3,684

Wayne : 1,004 to 990

West Union : 344 to 354

Wheeler : 1,133 to 1,140

Woodhull: 1,660 to 1,645

Schuyler County village population estimates

Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.

Burdett: 348 to 333

Montour Falls : 1,649 to 1,563

Odessa : 561 to 540

Watkins Glen: 1,856 to 1,788

Schuyler County town population estimates

Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.

Catharine : 1,646 to 1,594

Cayuta : 506 to 484

Dix : 3,754 to 3,620

Hector : 4,885 to 4,863

Montour : 2,320 to 2,259

Orange : 1,401 to 1,392

Reading : 1,716 to 1,685

Tyrone: 1,636 to 1,610

