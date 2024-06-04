Who is gaining, losing population in Steuben County, Corning area? See latest estimates.
Three years into the new decade post-2020 census, what population trends have emerged in Steuben and Schuyler counties?
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its 2023 Population Estimates. The annual snapshot utilizes data like births, deaths, domestic and international migration to provide a picture of local population growth and decline.
For Steuben and Schuyler County, the latest data indicates that population continues to trend down in most communities. Some towns lost just a few dozen residents since 2020, while the population decrease was more pronounced in other municipalities. The Town of Corning, for example, shrunk by over 110 people.
The City of Corning's population estimate declined from 2022, but is still up compared to the 2020 estimate of 10,586. The city's population estimate jumped to 10,760 in 2021, then fell the past two years to 10,612 in 2023, according to Census Bureau figures.
Some places bucked the trend with slight increases, particularly in smaller communities. The Steuben County towns of Rathbone, West Union had small growth.
Overall, Steuben County's population dropped from 93,309 in 2020 to 92,162 in the 2023 estimate. In Schuyler County, the population decreased from 17,864 to 17,507.
The region isn't alone. Population decreased since 2020 across 80% of New York state towns and cities, according to the Empire Center.
Year to year, the Census Bureau noted small towns in the Northeast decreased by an average of 0.1% compared to 2022. Small towns in the West, meanwhile, grew on average by 0.3% in 2023, and small towns in the South grew by an average 0.6%.
Here are the latest population estimates for Steuben and Schuyler counties compared to 2020.
Steuben County village population estimates
Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.
Addison: 1,604 to 1,564
Arkport: 788 to 771
Avoca: 856 to 835
Bath: 5,594 to 5,539
Canisteo: 2,225 to 2,172
Cohocton: 734 to 718
Hammondsport: 597 to 586
North Hornell: 778 to 782
Painted Post: 1,769 to 1,729
Riverside: 436 to 424
Savona: 690 to 675
South Corning: 1,099 to 1,073
Wayland: 1,744 to 1,705
Steuben County town population estimates
Note: Town population figures include village population for townships containing a village. Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.
Addison: 2,393 to 2,342
Avoca: 1,988 to 1,947
Bath: 11,398 to 11,327
Bradford: 809 to 793
Cameron: 896 to 892
Campbell: 3,156 to 3,091
Canisteo: 3,285 to 3,229
Caton: 2,040 to 2,020
Cohocton: 2,262 to 2,207
Corning: 5,901 to 5,789
Dansville: 1,827 to 1,808
Erwin: 8,071 to 7,912
Fremont: 895 to 877
Greenwood: 769 to 755
Hartsville: 559 to 549
Hornby: 1,679 to 1,670
Hornellsville: 4,012 to 3,954
Howard: 1,377 to 1,358
Jasper: 1,415 to 1,389
Lindley: 1,807 to 1,770
Prattsburgh: 1,979 to 1,966
Pulteney: 1,258 to 1,242
Rathbone: 1,093 to 1,112
Thurston: 1,251 to 1,233
Troupsburg: 1,013 to 1,008
Tuscarora: 1,385 to 1,380
Urbana: 2,108 to 2,068
Wayland: 3,723 to 3,684
Wayne: 1,004 to 990
West Union: 344 to 354
Wheeler: 1,133 to 1,140
Woodhull: 1,660 to 1,645
Schuyler County village population estimates
Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.
Burdett: 348 to 333
Montour Falls: 1,649 to 1,563
Odessa: 561 to 540
Watkins Glen: 1,856 to 1,788
Schuyler County town population estimates
Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.
Catharine: 1,646 to 1,594
Cayuta: 506 to 484
Dix: 3,754 to 3,620
Hector: 4,885 to 4,863
Montour: 2,320 to 2,259
Orange: 1,401 to 1,392
Reading: 1,716 to 1,685
Tyrone: 1,636 to 1,610
