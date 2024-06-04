Who is gaining, losing population in Steuben County, Corning area? See latest estimates.

Chris Potter, Corning Leader
Three years into the new decade post-2020 census, what population trends have emerged in Steuben and Schuyler counties?

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its 2023 Population Estimates. The annual snapshot utilizes data like births, deaths, domestic and international migration to provide a picture of local population growth and decline.

For Steuben and Schuyler County, the latest data indicates that population continues to trend down in most communities. Some towns lost just a few dozen residents since 2020, while the population decrease was more pronounced in other municipalities. The Town of Corning, for example, shrunk by over 110 people.

The City of Corning's population estimate declined from 2022, but is still up compared to the 2020 estimate of 10,586. The city's population estimate jumped to 10,760 in 2021, then fell the past two years to 10,612 in 2023, according to Census Bureau figures.

Some places bucked the trend with slight increases, particularly in smaller communities. The Steuben County towns of Rathbone, West Union had small growth.

Overall, Steuben County's population dropped from 93,309 in 2020 to 92,162 in the 2023 estimate. In Schuyler County, the population decreased from 17,864 to 17,507.

The region isn't alone. Population decreased since 2020 across 80% of New York state towns and cities, according to the Empire Center.

Year to year, the Census Bureau noted small towns in the Northeast decreased by an average of 0.1% compared to 2022. Small towns in the West, meanwhile, grew on average by 0.3% in 2023, and small towns in the South grew by an average 0.6%.

Here are the latest population estimates for Steuben and Schuyler counties compared to 2020.

Steuben County village population estimates

Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.

  • Addison: 1,604 to 1,564

  • Arkport: 788 to 771

  • Avoca: 856 to 835

  • Bath: 5,594 to 5,539

  • Canisteo: 2,225 to 2,172

  • Cohocton: 734 to 718

  • Hammondsport: 597 to 586

  • North Hornell: 778 to 782

  • Painted Post: 1,769 to 1,729

  • Riverside: 436 to 424

  • Savona: 690 to 675

  • South Corning: 1,099 to 1,073

  • Wayland: 1,744 to 1,705

The addition of several dozen new single-family at Northside Place in Corning has added to the city's housing stock.

Steuben County town population estimates

Note: Town population figures include village population for townships containing a village. Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.

  • Addison: 2,393 to 2,342

  • Avoca: 1,988 to 1,947

  • Bath: 11,398 to 11,327

  • Bradford: 809 to 793

  • Cameron: 896 to 892

  • Campbell: 3,156 to 3,091

  • Canisteo: 3,285 to 3,229

  • Caton: 2,040 to 2,020

  • Cohocton: 2,262 to 2,207

  • Corning: 5,901 to 5,789

  • Dansville: 1,827 to 1,808

  • Erwin: 8,071 to 7,912

  • Fremont: 895 to 877

  • Greenwood: 769 to 755

  • Hartsville: 559 to 549

  • Hornby: 1,679 to 1,670

  • Hornellsville: 4,012 to 3,954

  • Howard: 1,377 to 1,358

  • Jasper: 1,415 to 1,389

  • Lindley: 1,807 to 1,770

  • Prattsburgh: 1,979 to 1,966

  • Pulteney: 1,258 to 1,242

  • Rathbone: 1,093 to 1,112

  • Thurston: 1,251 to 1,233

  • Troupsburg: 1,013 to 1,008

  • Tuscarora: 1,385 to 1,380

  • Urbana: 2,108 to 2,068

  • Wayland: 3,723 to 3,684

  • Wayne: 1,004 to 990

  • West Union: 344 to 354

  • Wheeler: 1,133 to 1,140

  • Woodhull: 1,660 to 1,645

Schuyler County village population estimates

Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.

  • Burdett: 348 to 333

  • Montour Falls: 1,649 to 1,563

  • Odessa: 561 to 540

  • Watkins Glen: 1,856 to 1,788

Schuyler County town population estimates

Figures compare 2020 estimates to 2023 estimates.

  • Catharine: 1,646 to 1,594

  • Cayuta: 506 to 484

  • Dix: 3,754 to 3,620

  • Hector: 4,885 to 4,863

  • Montour: 2,320 to 2,259

  • Orange: 1,401 to 1,392

  • Reading: 1,716 to 1,685

  • Tyrone: 1,636 to 1,610

