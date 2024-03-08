Gainesville middle school teacher charged with molestation of several female students

A Gainesville middle school teacher has been arrested and accused of molestation of several middle school girls, according to a statement from Gainesville Police Department.

Christopher Charles Chell, a 46-year-old P.E. teacher and coach at St. Patrick Interparish School, was arrested Thursday on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation.

"An investigation revealed that Chell had gained the trust of several middle school girls, abusing his position as their P.E. teacher and coach," the statement reads. "Over the course of several months Chell engaged in a pattern of behavior that escalated from inappropriate touching to criminal acts."

GPD said that detectives believe there are more victims that have not yet been identified, and encourage anyone with knowledge of the incident or victims to contact 352-393-7734.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville teacher charged with molestation of several students