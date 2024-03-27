Gainesville mayor's office vandalized, with racist note left behind.

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward’s office was vandalized Tuesday night, with the perpetrator smashing the window to his office and leaving behind a lengthy note with racist messages.

According to a statement by Ward, the incident is being investigated by law enforcement and the person responsible has not yet been arrested.

“Let me be clear, the situation is serious and of highest concern. I want to emphasize that the safety of all City workers at every City of Gainesville building and facility is of paramount importance, as is the security and well-being of our community. Every neighbor and visitor to Gainesville deserves to feel safe and protected in City buildings and on City grounds,” Ward wrote. “To that end, law enforcement is doing everything possible to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.”

Though Ward did not share the contents of the note, City Commissioner Bryan Eastman took to Twitter to condemn the act and express that the letter took aim at diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Last night our mayors window was smashed at city hall with a note assailing DEI initiatives along with threats and racist language. This is the 2nd time this month this has happened.



This has no place in our diverse city. Fear will not slow our commitment to our values. pic.twitter.com/fNevZCHNfI — Commissioner Bryan Eastman (@FlaBryan) March 27, 2024

“Last night our mayor’s window was smashed at city hall with a note assailing DEI initiatives along with threats and racist language. This is the 2nd time this month this has happened,” he wrote. “This has no place in our diverse city. Fear will not slow our commitment to our values.”

Ward encouraged visitors and employees at City Hall to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the Gainesville Police Department.

He also said that the note will not deter his and the city’s efforts surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I want that person to know that my fellow commissioners and I will continue to do what the people elected us to do. A broken window and ugly note will not shake our resolve. We will stay on course and do the work,” Ward wrote. “As I said previously, as elected leaders, we denounce all forms of discrimination, harassment and racial violence. We believe – I believe – that all people have the right to live and work without fear and intimidation and we will protect that right.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

