Gainesville man guilty of threatening school shooting sentenced to three years in prison

A Gainesville man found guilty earlier this month of threatening to shoot up an Alachua County school was sentenced Monday to three years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

According to a news release from State Attorney Brian Kramer's office, Daniel Julio Dominguez, 32, was sentenced by Judge Peter K. Seig to three years in state prison followed by 10 years of felony probation. The state had requested a sentence for Dominguez of 15 years.

The judge handed down his sentence following four hours of testimony and 30 character witnesses on behalf of Dominguez.

According to the Oct. 19, 2023, arrest report, Dominguez posted at about 2 p.m. that same day a video on Instagram of him saying that he planned to shoot up and Alachua County middle school.

"I have decided to take up arms and attack the state. I intend to target a middle school, particularly the middle school I went to," said Dominguez, according to the report. "I will be going on Saturday and Sunday when no children are there with the intention of getting as many Nato .556 rounds from my AR15 at the building."

The report says that Dominguez was sitting in front of a bookshelf with an AR15 rifle to his right and a black handgun to his left.

Dominguez also said in the video that he didn't want to shoot anyone, and that he just wanted to shoot at the school in hopes police would arrive and kill him, the report said. He attached several disclaimers to the video advising that "this is an Art piece."

According to the report, law enforcement believed based on Dominguez's previous residence that Parker Elementary School, 1912 NW Fifth Ave., may have been his target, or another school in the same area.

Judge Seig called the victims in the case the students at Kanapaha Middle School and Wiles Elementary who may have seen the video Dominguez created.

