Gainesville man arrested after deputies find meth, pills, and marijuana in his vehicle

A Gainesville man was arrested after deputies found drugs in his car.

On Wednesday, March 6, deputies responded to a report of a dispute in progress in the 2000 block of Crow Road.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, went to a neighbor’s house claiming another man was trying to harm him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies found the other man, identified as Steven Keith Murphy, 37, outside of the other man’s home and took him into custody.

Murphy permitted deputies to search his vehicle.

They found approximately 28 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine, roughly eight Xanax pills, and less than an ounce of marijuana.

Murphy is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule IV drug, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

He is in the Hall County Jail without bond.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: