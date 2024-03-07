Gainesville man, 32, found guilty of threatening to shoot up Alachua County school

A Gainesville man was found guilty Thursday of threatening on social media to conduct a mass shooting last fall at an Alachua County school.

The jury deliberated for two hours before finding Daniel Julio Dominguez, 32, guilty of the offense.

According to the Oct. 19, 2023, arrest report, Dominguez posted at about 2 p.m. that same day a video on Instagram of him saying that he planned to shoot up and Alachua County middle school.

"I have decided to take up arms and attack the state. I intend to target a middle school, particularly the middle school I went to," said Dominguez, according to the report "I will be going on Saturday and Sunday when no children are there with the intention of getting as many Nato .556 rounds from my AR15 at the building."

The report says that Dominguez was sitting in front of a bookshelf with an AR15 rifle to his right and a black handgun to his left.

Dominguez also said in the video that he didn't want to shoot anyone, and that he just wanted to shoot at the school in hopes police would arrive and kill him, the report said. He attached several disclaimers to the video advising that "this is an Art piece."

According to the report, law enforcement believed based on Dominguez's previous residence that Parker Elementary School, 1912 NW Fifth Ave., may have been his target, or another school in the same area.

Dominguez was released on a $5,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for April 23 at 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville man guilty of threatening to shoot Alachua County school