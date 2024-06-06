Gainesville Black on Black Crime Task Force meets to discuss indictment, upcoming events

During this month's Gainesville Black on Black Crime Task Force meeting, concerned residents had the opportunity to speak to the state attorney about a 13-year-old girl who recently was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

The task force's monthly meeting was held on Wednesday (June 5, 2024) at the Hall of Heroes conference room at the Gainesville Police Department.

According to a Gainesville Sun report, the indictment stemmed from an April 19 incident at 484 SE 24th Drive, just off Hawthorne Road.

Police arrived in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found a person, later identified as Wilber Alberta Perez, dead from a gunshot wound.

The teen, whose name is withheld because of her age, has been transferred from the North Florida Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Alachua County Jail, where she is being held on charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a minor and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm. A 14-year-old boy not named in the indictment also faces various charges in the case.

Darry Lloyd, the chief investigator and public information officer for the 8th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, welcomed the audience to the meeting of the Black on Black Crime Task Force on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

"We want to be straightforward with the community when events that are this serious in nature happen. We hold them accountable even if they are young," said Brian Kramer, state attorney of the 8th Judicial Circuit, during the task force meeting. "None of us want to be in the situation, but this is where we are. We're here to be cognizant and aware of what happens before it gets to this point. That's our role."

Upcoming events

Darry Lloyd, the chief investigator and public information officer for the State Attorney's Office, introduced Kristen Cooper, president of the NAACP youth council, to the audience to talk about its upcoming Youth Empowerment Brunch.

Cooper said the brunch on will happen on Saturday, June 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 718 SE 11th St. Children get in free; cost for adults is $25.

"We plan to discuss laws that have been passed in Florida and talk about how we can move forward," Cooper said. "We talk about a lot of bad that's been going on, but there are youths that are looking at the good. There are youth who are enrolling in college and going to their first job."

Lloyd encouraged the audience to listen to the youth more. "Not all of our kids are engaging gun violence," Lloyd said. "There's a lot (more) going on in our communities than that. Hear what their issues are instead of what they should be. Be there for them and help them to where they need to go."

Brittany Coleman, the gun violence intervention manager for the city of Gainesville, shared that June is gun violence Awareness Month and Friday, June 7, is Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Coleman shared that on Friday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the MLK Center, the city of Gainesville, IMPACT GNV, Alachua County, Santa Fe College in the Community Gun Violence Prevention Alliance and Moms Demand Action will honor all those affected by gun violence.

Also, GPD will host a gun buy-back on Saturday, June 8, at the Antioch Holiness Church, 2516 NE Eighth Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Terri Bailey, founder of BLAAC2BASICS, also know as Bailey Learning and Arts Collective, shared what she provides to the community.

"We bring communities together to make sure young people and adults have something to do," Bailey said. "As a young kid, someone thought I was not going to do anything. I turned my life completely around. I continue to have big goals and big dreams. If you have another opportunity to take another breath, you have another opportunity to improve your life."

The organization will be hosting and Heirs Property Workshop on Saturday, June 8, at the Santa Fe College's Blount Hall at 1 p.m.

'These children are amazing'

Joyce Strawder, the director of the Pineridge community, shared her plans for the children during the summer.

"These children are amazing," Strawder said. "We started with six to seven children and now we have 18."

Joyce Strawder, center, the director of the Pineridge community, shared her plans for the children during the summer. She spoke during the June 5, 2024 meeting of the Black on Black Crime Task Force.

Strawder said she will teach the kids in two separate groups: middle schoolers and high schoolers.

Strawder said the youth participated in a Black History Month wax museum and she plans on teaching her students Spanish.

"Thank you to Tony Jones and Darry Lloyd," Strawder said. "We can't do it without them. My goal is to get parents to help me because I can't do it on my own. There are parents here who came this evening to support."

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Top prosecutor addresses Gainesville Black on Black Crime Task Force