Gahanna popcorn shop closing down as owner battles cancer

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A small business selling gourmet popcorn is closing as the shop’s owner is battling cancer.

The owner of Pam’s Market Popcorn, Pam Tylka, announced Monday on Facebook that she is closing the popcorn shop this summer. The store, located at 955 E. Johnstown Road, was founded in 2005 in the North Market and relocated to Gahanna 12 years later.

The shop is known for its variety of gourmet popcorn flavors, including s’mores, lavender, cheddar cheese and eggnog. It also serves “Windy City-style” dishes such as homemade soups, taco salad, Italian beef and chicken salad.

Tylka said she has been battling cancer for two years and is now facing new health concerns, so she is stepping away from the shop to focus on her health and spend time with her family.

“It’s been 19 years of my life,” Tylka said. “It’s been great. I’ve met so many great people, I have customers who have been with me since day one. I’ve watched people get married, I’ve watched families’ children grow up then them get married, it’s just been a great experience. I did what I wanted to do. I’m just very blessed and very lucky.”

The closure of Pam’s Market Popcorn may not be the end for the shop. Tylka said she is carefully storing all her popcorn equipment, hoping to reopen in a new location in Gahanna or New Albany in the future. As far as a timeline, she said it all depends on how her health progresses.

“I’m very hopeful that I’ll be able to continue and do what I love,” Tylka said.

Tylka encouraged people to pop over to Pam’s Market Popcorn for the shop’s last day on June 22.

