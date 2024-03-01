Gahanna police arrest 19-year-old in I-270 road rage shooting that injured 1-year-old

Gahanna police have arrested a 19-year-old man who police said injured a 25-year-old man and a 1-year-old during a road rage shooting last year.

Rickey R. Hill, 19, of the Far East Side, was arrested by the Gahanna police SWAT team Thursday without incident. He is charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

According to Gahanna police, Hill fired multiple shots at a vehicle around 6:25 p.m. on Aug. 17 while driving on Interstate 270 north near Hamilton Road. The vehicle Hill shot at had a 25-year-old man and a 1-year-old inside it, both of whom were shot but survived their injuries.

Related coverage: Columbus man arrested, charged with murder in I-670 'road rage' shooting

Gahanna police said a review of Ohio Department of Transportation cameras in the area helped detectives identify a suspect vehicle in the shooting, a silver car with no front license plate. A vehicle matching that description, a 2014 Ford Fiesta, was stopped on Oct. 5 for speeding. Hill was the driver of the Fiesta at the time it was pulled over and did not have a valid driver's license, police said.

While officers were inventorying the property in Hill's vehicle, they found a loaded handgun underneath the driver's seat. At that time, Hill was arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Detectives reviewed the information from the traffic stop, Gahanna police said, and found similarities between the Ford Fiesta Hill was driving in October and the vehicle involved in the August shooting. There were also facial similarities between the unknown suspect in the August shooting and Hill, police said.

The handgun found in Hill's car was sent for testing by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, police said, which determined a bullet recovered from the August shooting scene matched the gun under the driver seat of Hill's vehicle.

Hill is currently being held in the Franklin County jail. Records indicate his first appearance in court is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Gahanna police make arrest in I-270 road rage shooting that injured 1-year-old