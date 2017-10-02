Injured De Rossi and Pellegrini replaced in Italy squad

Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker and teammate Daniele De Rossi celebrate their side's 2-0 win at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP)

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Roma midfielders Daniele De Rossi and Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled out of the Italy squad on Monday for World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Albania.

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura called up midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Bryan Cristante. It is a maiden call-up for Cristante.

The federation announced that Pellegrini was injured on Sunday in a 2-0 win at AC Milan and was sent home from the Italy camp after tests. Ventura later revealed De Rossi will also head back to Rome.

Italy is facing somewhat of a crisis in midfield as Marco Verratti had already withdrawn with injury and been replaced by the uncapped Nicolo Barella.

The Azzurri host Macedonia in Turin on Friday and go to Tirana three days later for their final World Cup qualifier against Albania.

Italy is second in Europe Group G, three points behind Spain.