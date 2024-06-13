Gaetz says Trump trashed Ukraine aid during House GOP meeting

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said former President Trump criticized the $61 billion for Ukraine passed under Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) leadership and signaled his disinterest in sending the war-torn country more support during his Thursday meeting with House Republicans.

“TRUMP ON UKRAINE: ‘They’re never going to be there for us,’” Gaetz wrote in a post on the social platform X, sharing comments from Trump at the morning meeting.

According to Gaetz, Trump also asserted the U.S. should “pay OUR TROOPS” instead of sending billions of dollars to Ukraine.

“Trump trashing the Ukraine Aid to @SpeakerJohnson’s face is so epic,” Gaetz added.

The Hill has reached out to Trump’s campaign and Johnson’s office for comment.

Gaetz, who has long been critical of sending more aid to Ukraine, met with Trump and other House Republicans on Capitol Hill, in a meeting Gaetz earlier likened to a “pep rally.” Trump had a second meeting with Senate Republicans, which included some of his sharpest GOP critics in Congress.

The meetings mark the first time Trump has traveled to Capitol Hill since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

It also comes just two weeks after a 12-person jury in New York found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a conspiracy to shield the American public from potentially damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has long been skeptical of providing additional U.S. assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia, arguing support for Ukraine is not a vital American interest and that Europe should be providing the bulk of the assistance. Many of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress have echoed similar calls.

Johnson faced blowback from conservative critics in April for defying them and passing Ukraine aid, but Trump offered a defense of the Speaker at the time, acknowledging he had a slim majority and little wiggle room in the matter.

