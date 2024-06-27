Gadsden to spend more than $1.2 million for West Meighan Sports Complex feasibility study

Roughly six months ago, Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford proposed a new aquatic center at the West Meighan Sports Complex. That's still planned, but it could wind up merely being the centerpiece of something much larger.

The City Council on June 25 approved a $1,269,875 contract with Chambliss King Architects of Birmingham for “a programming and venue feasibility study and schematic design services” at the complex.

Translation: The firm will see what can be fit into what city officials have described as “a clean canvas” to renovate and revitalize the more than 40-year-old facility into something special for residents of Gadsden and Etowah County and surrounding areas.

John Tidwell of the City of Gadsden building construction department checks a jet at the Sixth Street Pool on Aug. 31, 2017, in Gadsden. The pool has since closed and Gadsden leaders are considering a plan for a new aquatic center at the West Meighan Sports Complex.

Ford said his original support for an aquatic center stemmed from the closure of the Sixth Street Pool, which needed an unfeasible $1 million or more in repairs. The Gadsden Housing Authority has constructed an event center on the site.

He said people echoed that support for an aquatic center in meetings on the city's Grow Gadsden master plan, but indicated they wanted more.

“The West Meighan complex is in disarray and needs a lot of lipstick put on it,” Ford said on June 25. “We could either invest a lot of money in it, or scratch it and tear it down.”

The city had contracted with Williams Architects for a plan for an aquatic center, but canceled that and went with Chambliss King when the project's scope expanded. Its look at what's feasible will likely take five or six months, Director of Engineering Heath Williamson told council members during their June 18 precouncil work session.

Ford said the firm has “a good pedigree,” noting that it designed both the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater “which people talk about how beautiful it is,” and the Etowah County Mega Sports Complex in Rainbow City.

“We're excited about having them come and do something for us,” he said, adding that with the expenditure of more than $1.2 million in taxpayers' dollars, “We're going to do it right.”

Williamson on June 18 shared some preliminary design documents from Chambliss King with council members. They gave an estimated cost of $60 million for the entire project, which city officials indicated could be funded with a bond issue in what's becoming a favorable market.

However, council member Jason Wilson pointed out then and reiterated Tuesday that it wouldn't necessarily take that much of an expenditure at one time. He noted that the price tag of the Gadsden Sports Complex, a partnership between the city and Gadsden State Community College, was quoted at $50 million, but that project has been divided and funded in multiple phases.

And Williamson said the cost for the West Meighan project will also depend on the final decision about what will fill that “clean canvas.”

The complex currently has baseball, softball and soccer fields and tennis courts. Aside from the aquatic center, a water park, pickleball courts and a pump track for bicycles are possibilities.

“We'll look at what we have in the City of Gadsden plus what's offered in our region,” Williamson said.

“We'll see what is needed, what people are longing for and what we can best capitalize off of before we say, 'This is what we're going to build.'

“We don't want to just recreate what somebody else has done,” he said. “We want to see how we can work with what's been done.”

Chambliss King also will look at the flood plain and geotechnical aspects, Williamson said, “to see if there's anything we need to stay away from.”

Once the study is complete, and if the council approves moving forward with the project, Williamson said there'll be about a month of internal red tape, then four to six months of getting the contracts situation, and construction time on the renovations should be 12 to 18 months, depending on what's done.

Ford said the project should bring needed revitalization to Alabama City, the mountain area adjoining West Meighan. the Agricola Shopping Center area and Tuscaloosa Avenue.

“We're excited about this, and there's more to come,” he said. “... This puts us on track to compete with other cities and offer fantastic quality of life issues in Gadsden.”

