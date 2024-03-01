Gadsden to participate for first time in state walking tours

Downtown Gadsden will get a chance to show off in April, as the city for the first time will be part of the Alabama Tourism Department's statewide April Walking Tours.

The free, hourlong tours will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday in April. They will be coordinated by Greater Gadsden Area Tourism and originate at the rear entrance to its headquarters at 623 Broad St.

Tina Morrison, executive director of the local tourism group, announced the program at Tuesday's City Council meeting, calling it “free advertising” for the city.

Gadsden will participate in the Alabama Tourism Department's statewide April Walking Tours for the first time this year. People in Huntsville are shown participating in the walking tour in 2017.

“It's a great way to get people to come in and walk around and see downtown,” she added, “let them know what all we have going on and get them to come back.”

The tours will take participants down Broad Street as the guides point out key places and events in Gadsden's history. The guides are: April 6, Forrest Hinton of the Gadsden Public Library; April 13, Michael Rodgers of the City of Gadsden; April 20, Pudden McArthur of “A Walk Through Time,” the annual historical retrospective at Forrest Cemetery and April 27, Craig Scott of the Gadsden Public Library.

Morrison said people can take part in as many walks as they like.

Participants are asked to be at the back of the tourism headquarters, accessible from North Sixth Street, by 9:45 a.m. on the walk day. They are asked to dress in casual, weather-appropriate clothing, with comfortable shoes. People can bring their own water.

The tours will press on if there's light rain, but will be canceled if there's a downpour. A total cancellation will be announced on Greater Gadsden Area Tourism's Facebook page by 9 a.m. on the day of a walk.

Gadsden is one of 23 Alabama cities offering the walking tours. which originated in 2003.

For more information, call 256-549-0351. Information on lodging, restaurants and other activities in Gadsden is available at www.GreaterGadsden.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Gadsden to participate for first time in state walking tours