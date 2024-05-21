Gadsden ISD: Traditional cap decorations are OK

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gadsden Independent School District has reinstated “traditional cap decoration guidelines,” the district said in a press release sent late Monday night, May 20.

A new district policy was suspended after it had been criticized on social media platforms in the El Paso region.

Here are the key points of the reinstated policy:

Decorations are allowed: All graduating seniors are permitted to personalize their caps as per traditions of previous years.

Approval process: Graduates must submit their decorated caps for approval to a member of the campus administrative team prior to the graduation ceremony.

Decoration guidelines: Designs should avoid offensive language or imagery, references to drugs, alcohol or other inappropriate content. Decorations must be in good taste, reflecting

positively on both the student and the school. Additionally, decorations should not include

anything that could cause disruption, such as noise-making devices or excessive elements

like glitter.

The school district also released a detailed “design rubric” — basically a list of do’s and don’ts on what is allowable and what isn’t.



“GISD is committed to ensuring that graduation remains a celebratory and respectful event

for all students and their families. The district appreciates the cooperation of all parties to

maintain the decorum and spirit of the graduation ceremony,” according to the news release.

