Gadsden HS on lockdown after ‘shooting incident’ in front of school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gadsden High School has been placed on lockdown after a “shooting incident” in front of the school earlier Friday, May 24, the school district said.

The district said no students were on campus since the school year ended the day before, and no staff members were injured.

Teachers, administrators, and other staff are on campus on Friday, the district said.



“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority. Law enforcement is

on the scene and managing the situation, and we are cooperating fully with their

investigation,” according to the district’s statement.

Community members are urged to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to do their work, the district said.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident,” said Travis Dempsey,

superintendent for the school district. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our

students and staff and will continue to work closely with law enforcement.”

This is a developing story and KTSM is working to learn more about this incident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.