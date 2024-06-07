Gadsden to get new digital Christmas tree

Gadsden's City Hall is moving, which means the large tree out front of its present site can no longer be the city's official Christmas tree during the holiday season.

So, with a financial boost from some partners, the city is investing in a digital LED-panel Christmas tree that will stand right at 50 feet including the topper, and be placed in a highly visible spot: the former Convention Hall site.

The City Council on May 28 approved the expenditure of $74,060, with $25,000 of that coming from a Main Street Alabama grant received by Downtown Gadsden Inc. Etowah County’s legislative delegation chipped in $30,000, and the city is covering the balance.

City Hall visitors marvel at the lights during the city of Gadsden's Christmas tree lighting event, Friday, December 7, 2018. This year, Gadsden will have a digital LED-panel Christmas tree on display at the old Convention Hall site.

The tree is being purchased from Universal Concepts of Cumming, Georgia, The company's website describes it as “one of the oldest family-owned Christmas décor companies in the United States,” which has been in business since 1980.

According to the website, Universal Concepts produced the 118-foot Christmas tree at the old Cypress Gardens theme park in Florida, which was in the Guinness World Book of Records as the world's tallest self-standing Christmas tree and was converted to a giant spring hibiscus floral display at other times during the year.

It also produced an 85-foot tree that stands atop Northside Hospital in Atlanta during the holidays, as well as Christmas displays at Atlanta's Centennial Park, Stone Mountain Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain in California.

“We're taking into account the move from City Hall to the new location,” Mayor Craig Ford said during Tuesday's pre-council work session.

That is the current Regions Bank building and the adjacent Merrill Lynch building two blocks up Broad Street.

The relocation was originally targeted for Oct. 1; Ford said Thursday it now will likely take place at the start of 2025.

A panel tree consists of a metal frame wrapped with literally thousands of lights. According to Universal Concepts' website, a tree of Gadsden's size would contain more than 4,300 lamps.

Janet Tarrance, director of special events for the city, said the company had indicated that Gadsden's tree will be one of the tallest of its type in Alabama, if not the tallest.

Tarrance said the tree can be programmed to music or for specific parts of it to light up at different times, much like the lights at Christmas at the Falls.

It also will be prominent from Albert Rains Boulevard, one of the city's busiest roadways, and according to Tarrance will shine over the ice skating rink and tent set up for this year's Christmas on the Coosa.

DGI Director Kay Moore said her organization was “proud to play a part” in getting the digital tree, and Ford said Greater Gadsden Tourism was also involved.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Digital LED-panel Christmas tree coming to Gadsden this holiday season