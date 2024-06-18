One of Gadsden's most popular places for people with a sweet tooth will be open for business again Thursday, after a car crashed into its building on Tuesday.

Cothran's Bakery at 440 George Wallace Drive was shut down about lunchtime after the incident, which was announced in a Facebook post.

The collision took out a main support column for the building's roof, according to the post. However, owner Chris Cothran said later Tuesday that after a visit from the building inspector, the bakery will re-open at 7:30 a.m. Thursday “with a full product line.”

The driver of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries, according to the Facebook post.

Cothran's Boaz location at 773 U.S. 431 will be without doughnuts on Wednesday since they are supplied from the Gadsden store.

Cothran's has a more than 60-year history of supplying sweets and baked goods to local customers, first as a Shipley Donut franchise and then as an independent baker since 1994.

Aside from doughnuts, other sweet treats and birthday and wedding cakes, the bakery has become one of the leading non-Louisiana vendors of King Cakes. It offers them in 10 flavors and sells 1,000 or so from the end of the Christmas and New Year's holidays to the week after Fat Tuesday, with reviewers comparing them fondly to New Orleans versions.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Gadsden bakery to re-open two days after driver crashed into business