Gabe Vasquez seeks federal money for Doña Ana County water issues

May 31—U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez wants to draw in federal money to fix water issues in southern New Mexico.

Sunland Park and Santa Teresa residents came together on Friday to hear from their water utility, the state, local officials and their federal representative about safe drinking water.

In December, Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, or CRRUA, issued a "do not drink" advisory to residents, and reports later came out showing high arsenic levels in the water and systemic failures at the utility.

Tests conducted since then haven't shown exceedingly high arsenic levels, but the New Mexico Environment Department on March 27 issued an "information demand letter" to CRRUA as part of an investigation into the systemic failures, according to the New Mexico Democrat's office.

Vasquez, the 2nd Congressional District representative, has been vocal about ensuring CRRUA is held accountable and the water is safe to drink.

He's asking for $2.5 million in federal investments to renovate a utility well, his office announced Friday. The news release didn't specify where the money would come from.

"Ensuring the safety of our drinking water is non-negotiable. The residents of Doña Ana County deserve nothing less than full accountability, transparency and reliable solutions to fix the ongoing issues with our water infrastructure," Vasquez said in a statement.