Gabby Douglas Says She Too Was Abused by Team USA Doctor

The gold medalist says she was among the elite group of athletes alleging sexual misdeeds by Dr. Larry Nassar.

Another elite gymnast has added her name to the list of women accusing a former Team USA doctor of sexual abuse.

Three-time gold medalist Gabby Douglas said Tuesday that she was among a group of gymnasts who were "conditioned to stay silent" by Larry Nassar.

"I didn't publicly share my experiences, as well as many other things because for years we were conditioned to stay silent and honestly some things are extremely painful," the 21-year-old wrote in a post on Instagram.

The disclosure came along with an apology regarding comments Douglas made last week that suggested women should dress modestly to prevent abuse.

"I didn't view my comments as victim shaming because I know that no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you," Douglas wrote.

Douglas is only the latest in a string of high-profile women to come forward with stories about Nassar, who was fired from Team USA in 2015.

Her former gymnastics teammate, Aly Raisman, disclosed her alleged abuse by Nassar to CBS News this month.

"We were told he is the best doctor," Raisman said. "He's the United States Olympic doctor and the USA Gymnastics doctor, and we were very lucky we were able to see him."

Before Raisman, McKayla Maroney said in a statement on Twitter that she was repeatedly abused by Nassar while a member of Team USA, beginning when she was just 13 years old.

"Dr. Nassar told me I was receiving 'medically necessary treatment' that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years," Maroney wrote.

Nassar has been accused of sexually molesting more than 100 girls and women over the course of decades as a physician.

He is currently on trial in Michigan, where he faces sexual abuse charges and awaits sentencing on federal charges.

Nassar has denied all allegations of sexual abuse.

Nassar pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges in July and is due to be sentenced in that case on Dec. 7.

He faces at least 25 years in prison.

Watch: Gymnast Without Legs Pens Memoir on Beating the Odds and Discovering Idol Was Her Sister

Watch: Gymnast Aly Raisman Comes Forward With Sexual Abuse Claims Against Team USA Doctor

Watch: Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Says Team USA Doctor Repeatedly Molested Her

Related Articles: