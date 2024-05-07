GA woman said she set neighbor’s apartment on fire with him inside because of the company he kept

A 60-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly starting a fire at a north Georgia apartment.

On May 2, officers with the Clayton Police Department were called to the Shady Side Apartments regarding an apartment fire. When officers arrived, they noticed a fire burning on the front porch of an apartment.

The 64-year-old victim was trying to finish putting out the fire.

Authorities began knocking on the neighbor’s apartment door. Officers said when she opened, they noticed a blue light on a table near the couch.

Clayton officials said the neighbor, Judy Callenback, 60, smelled like alcohol and was wearing a wet robe.

When officers went to speak to the victim, he stated he was sleeping on his couch and woke up to lights flashing outside his window. As he got up to check the lights, he noticed the fire at his apartment.

The victim told police that Callenback was lighting items on fire and made threats toward him.

Clayton police said they noticed a wet footprint on the concrete sidewalk at Callenback’s front porch, which led back towards her apartment from the victim’s apartment.

“Judy went into a speech about David and all the [expletive] and drugs he was involved in and how she was the victim because she lived next door to him and just wanted to rest,” the police report, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, reads.

She continued to deny that she set her neighbor’s apartment on fire.

When officers met with the apartment director, Callenback was allegedly caught on camera setting the fire and wearing the same robe when she was arrested. Clayton officials said she was also seen lighting other items on fire near the sidewalk in front of the victim’s apartment.

Callenback was arrested and booked into the Rabun County Detention Center. She’s charged with arson, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault and public drunkenness.

