GA woman in jail for shoplifting accused of creating fake will for her dead father

A 53-year-old already behind bars for shoplifting is facing new charges of forgery.

On Jan 19, Floyd County deputies were called to the Ulta Beaty on Turner McCall Boulevard.

When deputies got to the store, they learned that Sharon Diane Redden, 53, stole four items that totaled $134 and hid them in her clothing.

Floyd County officials said Redden had previous convictions of shoplifting dating back to 1995.

Floyd deputies said in November 2023, Redden knowingly made and wrote a fake will for her dead father. She was charged with forgery.

She’s also facing a theft charge after deputies said she stole from a 56-year-old woman last year.

Redden remains behind bars at the Floyd County Jail.

