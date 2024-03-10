Ga. woman hit multiple times with AK rifle, phone snatched away before she could call 911: Police

A woman was hospitalized after being hit with an AK-style rifle, according to LaGrange police.

On Friday, around 3 p.m., LaGrange officers were called to a home on Kelley Street regarding a person with a gun. Police found and spoke with the victim.

The investigation revealed that the victim was reportedly hit several times with an AK-style rifle, leading to visible injuries to her head. She was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

LaGrange investigators said the victim identified Eric Colton as her attacker. Colton allegedly made threats that he was going to kill her while he attacked after an argument.

According to police, the victim tried to call 911 for help but Colton snatched the phone away before she could call.

Witnesses told officers that a fight occurred between the victim and Colton. Authorities said they found the gun when other individuals were arrested while trying to smuggle the weapon used by Colton out of the home.

LaGrange police said Colton remains at large. Arrest warrants were issued for aggravated assault and interference with a 911 call.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Det. Horseman at 706- 883-2658. Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

