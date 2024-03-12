Ga. woman arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from nonprofit for personal use, police say
Police have arrested a Flowery Branch woman who they say stole money from a nonprofit.
Gainesville Police said Rebecca Vinson, 53, stole thousands of dollars from Randy and Friends non-profit organization.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Vinson, a former employee of Randy and Friends, allegedly stole over $12,000 for personal use.
Police began the investigation in late 2023, looking into the years-long theft.
Vinson allegedly stole funds via transaction cards and payroll to purchase personal items online.
TRENDING STORIES:
Child reported missing found at bottom of 10-foot hole; mother charged in her death
DeKalb County neighborhood says a man has been living in his driveway for months
Family identifies 4-year-old girl hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot
On Mar. 8, police searched her residence and arrested her.
Vinson is charged with felony theft by taking.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: