Ga. Woman Accused of Drowning Bulldog in River by Loading Crate with Rocks: 'Straight Evil'

Timorra Rogo has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty

Getty Chattahoochee River, where the English Bulldog was found drowned in a cage with rocks

Timorra Rogo was arrested and charged earlier this month, per jail records

Authorities allege Rogo brought the dog to a river with the intention of drowning him, per reports

Rogo allegedly drowned the dog with heavy rocks in the July 2023 incident, authorities say

A Georgia woman whose dog died last year has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in what authorities described as an act of “straight evil,” according to several reports.

Timorra Rogo, of Atlanta, Ga., was arrested on April 18 on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to Cobb County jail records.

The body of the 2-year-old English Bulldog was found in the river in July 2023, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Rogo allegedly brought the dog in a cage to the Chattahoochee River with the intention of drowning him, investigators told WSB TV.

Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond alleged to both outlets that the dog’s cage was weighed down into the river with rocks that were about eight lbs.

“Anybody that would do something like that is straight evil,” Hammond told WSB TV. “This is torture to drown a dog.”

A University of Georgia lab determined that the dog died as a result of drowning, per FOX 5 Atlanta. Hammond told the outlet that it took some time for authorities to receive the results and conduct their investigation.

"Once we had the results back and were able to confirm the dog actually drowned instead of [being] dead and placed in the river, just an improper disposal, we were able to start the case," he said, according to the outlet.

Investigators allege they were able to track down the dog to Rogo using a microchip on the animal, according to WSB TV and FOX 5 Atlanta.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hammond said English Bulldogs are in high demand and that if the suspect wanted to get rid of him, she could bring it to the animal shelter, per FOX 5 Atlanta.

“We would have done everything in our power to get him into a loving home," Hammond said.

Jail records show Rogo is being held without bond. No attorney was listed in the records and no plea information was available as of Tuesday morning.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.