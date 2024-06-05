GA state representative accused of lying about being in sorority apologizes, maintains innocence

A state representative accused by her colleagues of pretending to be a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated spoke out for the first time in an exclusive interview with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Angela Moore represents District 91 in DeKalb and Rockdale counties.

She previously posted a picture of herself with a Delta sorority border around her picture for Founders Day.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. released a letter that stated Moore is not a member of the sorority.

“We conducted an extensive review of our membership records and conferred with the alleged initiation chapter. We also contacted Ms. Moore several times to obtain additional information to support our search. We can confirm that Ms. Angela Moore is not, and has not ever been, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.,” wrote Dorcas Washington, the Executive Director of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“I’m so sorry that we had to take you through this,” Moore told Washington on Monday.

“This is not something that I wanted to go on,” she added.

Moore said she pledged under her former married name but then after her divorce, she changed her name to distance herself from her ex-husband. She said that is why her current name does not match the Delta membership records.

“I refuse to tell what my former married name was,” Moore said.

There are other allegations. Some of Moore’s colleagues said the District 91 representative also presented herself as a veteran and an OBGYN.

“I am a family veteran. All of my family are veterans. Well, the males are all veterans,” Moore explained.

When asked about being an OBGYN, Moore said, “I worked in an OBGYN.”

“So, you’re not an OBGYN,” Washington asked.

“No,” Moore answered.

“But you worked for one,” Washington asked.

“No, I worked in the field of OBGYN medicine,” Moore answered.

There is also a video from the State House floor that appeared to show Moore involved in a physical interaction with another house member. Washington obtained the video.

Moore said she only shoved the member after that member hit her ankle.

“I jumped, screamed and took my arm and pushed her back,” Moore explained.

“Do you believe any of these allegations, in any way hinder you from serving the people of District 91,” Washington asked.

“Absolutely not,” Moore answered.

“Whether I’m a Greek, or whether I’m a physician, or whether I’m a veteran has anything (sic) to do with me coming here to the Georgia State Capitol and conducting the people’s business,” Moore said.

Moore said she has no plans to step down.

She said she looks forward to proving that she is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The sorority still disputes her membership.

