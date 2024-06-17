GA sheriff hospitalized in critical condition

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday that Sheriff John T. Wilcher is receiving medical care in the hospital and is in critical condition.

Officials with the sheriff’s office did not elaborate about what placed Sheriff Wilcher in the hospital.

They did state they will provide more information as it becomes available.

“In the meantime, we ask that you respect Sheriff Wilcher’s family’s privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding, support, and prayers,” the department said in a statement on their Facebook page.

