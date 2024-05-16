GA senior accepted to 231 schools, earns $14.7 million in scholarships

A Georgia high school senior is getting ready to take off for college with multi-million dollar scholarship offers.

Madison Crowell will graduate from Liberty County High School in south Georgia this month. When she submitted her college applications, she didn’t just apply to one school. She applied to hundreds. It paid off.

Not only did Crowell receive acceptance letters from 231, but she also earned $14.7 million in scholarships to fund her dream of going to college.

“I wanted to apply to as many schools as I did … because I’m coming from a low-income area of Georgia and so I want to show the kids here in Liberty County that it’s possible to get accepted into not only just local schools like Georgia Southern [University] and Savannah [Technical College], but that you can get accepted into schools like the University of Alabama and University of Colorado and [schools] that you think might be out of your reach but is definitely in reach,” Crowell, told “Good Morning America.”

Crowell announced to GMA that she will be attending High Point University in North Carolina.

