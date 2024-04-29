GA prisoner sued a corrections officer for excessive force. Case to be heard in Macon

Jury selection was underway Monday in federal court in Macon in a lawsuit filed by a state prison inmate against a corrections officer who allegedly beat him in 2019.

The complaint filed by Garrett Davis, who said the attack occurred on Oct. 7, 2019, in Wilcox State Prison in Abbeville in Wilcox County, Georgia.

After an argument between the inmate and Capt. Tavares King, the defendant in this case, King allegedly lunged at Davis and choked him, according to the suit.

While he choked Davis, he grabbed his handcuffs, held them in his hands like brass knuckles and punched the prisoner in the face, knocking him out. Davis sustained injuries in his hands, which he raised in an attempt to block the punch, and his eyebrow, according to the suit.

Davis filed a grievance with the Georgia Department of Corrections in 2020 but didn’t receive a response, the suit states. The case was remanded to federal court.

According to Davis, the attack was a violation of his constitutional rights and gave him “severe mental distress.” He sought $300,000 in damages.

King has denied the allegations and claims that as a state official, he is protected under the 11th Amendment and cannot be sued in federal court.

King further argues that he didn’t violate Davis’ rights, but acted within his duties as a corrections officer to maintain discipline and the results were minor, thus, he is not eligible to receive monetary damages from him.

Additionally, King warns against using evidence, lawsuits, or complaints involving Wilcox State Prison, as they are irrelevant to the main issue and could prejudice the jury’s decision during the trial.

Davis is currently in Dooly State Prison, serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty of the shooting death of Eugene Stinchcomb in 2012.