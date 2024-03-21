Ga. prison officer sold cigarettes, cell phone to inmates, deputies say

An officer at a Georgia prison is now facing charges herself.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says that earlier this month, Officer Katlyn Rochell Harwell, 26, was arrested.

She was employed at the Lee Arrendale State Prison.

They say that between Jan. 1 and March 12, Harwell entered the prison with a cell phone and an unknown number of Newport cigarettes that she would sell to inmates.

She was charged on five warrants, two of which charge her with possession of prohibited items by a state inmate and two that charge her with trading with an inmate with the warden’s consent. The final warrant charges her with violating her oath of office.

She was booked into the Habersham County Detention Center and posted a bond of $16,600 and was released on March 15

