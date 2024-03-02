Ga. mother missing for over a year, police believe landlord, illegal immigrant may be responsible

A Georgia woman hasn’t been seen in more than a year and police are sharing new details about their investigation.

Maria Sophia Diaz was reported missing on Feb. 16, 2023, but has not been seen since Feb. 7.

Douglas, Ga. police say her last known whereabouts were a block known as “The Compound.”

They say “The Compound” is operated and managed by Guillermo De La Cruz Morales, who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico five years ago.

Investigators say Diaz was known to be with Morales around the time she disappeared, but he has not assisted them with figuring out what happened to her or where she is.

Since coming into the U.S., police say he has a history of arrests including aggravated assault, false imprisonment, sex charges and more.

Morales was arrested in March 2023 and is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail. Since his arrest, he has been in custody of either the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He has had several hearings since his arrest and will be deported to Mexico after answering for his charges in Coffee County.

He appeared in front of a judge on Friday and was denied bond.

Since his arrest, “The Compound” has been deemed unfit and shut down.

Diaz leaves behind three young children.

