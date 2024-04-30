This GA mother of 3 was murdered in 1992. An item missing from her body may be an odd clue

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to solve the cold case murder of a woman more than 30 years ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dean Marie Chambers’ remains were found near I-16 in Effingham County on April 21, 1992.

TRENDING STORIES:

She was last seen wearing white British Knight high-top tennis shoes, blue jeans, and a white shirt or a brown Carhart jacket. A gold necklace that she was known to wear was never found.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Chambers, who also went by Marie Stephens, left Sheffield, Alabama on March 26, 1992 to hitchhike to her home in Sardis, Georgia. She was later seen at several bars and lounges near Savannah. She was last believed to have been seen alive around April 12, 1992.

Chambers, 36, was the mother of three and a carpenter and painter by trade.

Anyone with information about her murder is asked to call the GBI Statesboro office at 912-871-1121.