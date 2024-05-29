GA man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing woman

A Paulding County man has been convicted of killing a woman in 2022.

A 911 caller reported a shooting on Feb. 5, 2022, at 258 Old Locklear Road in Dallas, Georgia.

When deputies arrived, they found Shana Nicole Dover, 35, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

During their investigation, deputies determined that some sort of fight between Dover and the suspect, Justin Blane Smart, 32, happened before they arrived.

Deputies arrested Smart, who was still at the home.

On May 2, 2024, a Paulding County jury convicted Smart of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On May 17, Smart was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing Dover.

