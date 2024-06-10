GA man sentenced to 18 years in prison after being caught with fentanyl, meth, cocaine

A Macon man has been sentenced to serve 18 years in federal prison for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

Antonio Jenord Whitehead, 37, was sentenced to serve a total of 216 months in prison.

He will serve five years of supervised release when he gets out of prison.

Whitehead pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on April 3.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to court documents, on Feb. 20, 2023, the car Whitehead was traveling in was stopped for several traffic violations on Georgia Highway 401 by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The deputy smelled drugs and the driver had a suspended driver’s license.

As backup was arriving and the deputy was searching the car, Whitehead jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to speed away.

A deputy shot out the rear tires of the car to prevent a high-speed chase and Whitehead was arrested.

Inside the car, deputies found a suitcase with plastic bags of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Whitehead also had several bags of marijuana and a bag of fentanyl on him.

When it was all tallied up, Whitehead had 207 grams of fentanyl, 554 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 grams of cocaine.

At the time of his arrest, he was under supervised release for two prior drug convictions in West Virginia.

