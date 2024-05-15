GA man who licked child’s feet at trampoline park sentenced to 10 years in jail

A former teacher’s aide who licked a boy’s feet at a Georgia trampoline park will now spend the next 10 years in jail.

Caurey Rollins, 26, was first indicted in January after police said he asked a child to take his socks off at a Richmond County Urban Air trampoline park and then sucked on his toes.

He was later accused of molesting three fourth-grade girls at the school where he worked, Glenn Hill Elementary. On April 11, he was indicted on seven more counts of child molestation.

On top of the sentence, the judge in the case also banned Rollins from Columbia County and he must register as a sex offender, WRDW-TV reported.

The TV station spoke with the boy’s mother following Rollins’ sentencing. She told the TV station that her son hasn’t been the same since the incident.

