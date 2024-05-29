GA man facing animal cruelty, drug, gun charges after neighbors tip off police about neglected dogs

A Columbus, Georgia man was arrested after police received a tip about several dogs being chained outside his home without proper shelter or access to water.

On Tuesday, May 28, just before noon, the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

While walking through the backyard, officers saw several dogs that appeared underweight, lacked access to food and water, and showed signs of injury.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Equipment on his property suggested the dogs were potentially used in dog fighting.

Police were told about other dogs inside the home, which prompted them to get a search warrant for inside the house.

During their search of the property, they found a Kia K5 sedan that was reported stolen in Atlanta, over a kilogram of marijuana, 7.7 grams of methamphetamine, and 2 grams of spice.

Animal control officers rescued seven adult dogs and 10 puppies.

The animals are being treated by a veterinarian for injuries.

Akahime Jordan, 32, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, financial transaction card theft, identification fraud, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of spice, theft by receiving stolen vehicle, and possession of drug-related objects.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: