GA man convicted after bashing woman’s face with electric drill, knocking out her teeth

A Douglasville man was convicted of battery after he hit a woman in the face with an electric drill, shattering her jaw and knocking out several teeth.

Ryan Joseph Spratlin, 29, of Douglasville was convicted of aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act.

On May 30, 2022, Douglasville police responded to a domestic violence call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim told the 911 dispatcher that Spratlin hit her.

She called 911 from a gas station because she could not find her phone.

She told police a few hours earlier she found Spratlin in the apartment with another woman.

After she told the woman to leave, Spratlin grabbed her.

They wrestled and he pushed her to the floor.

While her back was turned, Spratlin picked up an electric drill and hit her in the face, shattering her jaw, splitting her lip, knocking out several of her teeth, and causing her to lose consciousness.

When police went to the apartment after talking to her on the phone, they saw blood stains on the floor, mattress, and wall.

Officers found several teeth on the floor near the mattress and in the bathroom.

The next day officers seized the drill from the apartment.

TRENDING STORIES:

It had blood and hair on it and contained a metal clip that was the same shape as a wound on the woman.

A jury found him guilty of aggravated battery on May 17. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29.

“Too often these acts of violence are kept in the shadows and victims are left to fend for themselves in finding a path forward. We applaud the courage of this victim and those who bring voice to the violence they incur. We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement partners and encourage those suffering in silence to seek help,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said.

Douglas County has resources available for anyone in a domestic abuse relationship, including The Trinity Center at 678-715-1196, and SHAREHouse at 770-949-0626.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: