GA man arrested for killing father picking up his daughter from middle school graduation party

A Georgia man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a middle school graduation party was arrested on Wednesday.

WMAZ reports that Dexter Oliver, 36, of Fort Valley, is charged with murdering Micah McCant, 31.

Fort Valley Police Chief DJ Flores told WMAZ that McCant and another person were shot on Sunday, May 26, at around 10 p.m. while he was picking up his daughter at a graduation party.

McCant died later that night at the hospital.

Flores told WMAZ that some teenagers showed up to the party uninvited and a physical fight broke out, which escalated into gunfire.

If you have any information about this crime, you can call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-834-3383.

