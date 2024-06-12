GA man accused of stabbing friend in the head with pliers

A Forsyth County man is accused of stabbing another man in the head with a pair of pliers.

On May 7, a Forsyth County deputy responded to 2840 Dogwood Lane at 1:16 a.m.

The victim told the deputy he had been stabbed in the head, and said David Wise did it.

The victim said he had been letting Wise stay with him for the past few days, but he finally had enough of Wise not staying out of rooms and listening to his requests.

The victim said he went into the room outside of the basement, he noticed that the basement had been opened and he confronted Wise.

The victim said Wise told him he would stab him, so he flipped a table over to put a barrier between himself and Wise.

He said Wise went around the table with pliers and stabbed him in the head.

With the help of a friend, the victim was able to wrestle the pliers away from Wise.

The victim’s friend told the deputy that the three of them were high school friends.

Wise was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

