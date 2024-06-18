GA man accused in son’s hot car death transferred to jail after release from prison

A man whose murder conviction was overturned in his son’s hot car death is now back at the Cobb County jail.

Channel 2 Action News reported Monday that the Georgia Department of Corrections released Justin Ross Harris from the Macon State Prison.

He was released on Sunday. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot confirmed with Cobb County jail officials that Harris has been transferred over to their facility.

The officials could not confirm how long Harris will remain in jail, but a former Cobb County prosecutor believes he could serve the remaining two years of his sentence on other charges there.

A jury convicted Harris on murder charges in 2016 after his son, 22-month-old Cooper Harris, died in a hot car in 2014. Tuesday marks 10 years since his death.

Cobb County prosecutors argued that Harris killed his son so he would no longer be a parent or a husband and could pursue other sexual relationships, including one with a 16-year-old girl.

Harris and his attorneys submitted an appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court. In 2022, the court took up the case and ultimately reversed the counts related to Cooper’s death because the jury “heard and saw an extensive amount of improperly admitted evidence.”

The Georgia Supreme Court upheld Harris’ other convictions, including criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of children and dissemination of harmful material to minors.

