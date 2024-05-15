GA GOP says whether Donald Trump really will speak at 2024 state convention in Columbus

The Georgia Republican Party’s state convention returns to Columbus this week, but unlike last year, the 2024 edition won’t feature former President Donald Trump among the speakers.

Speculation about whether Trump would speak again at the convention was so prevalent, the Georgia GOP was compelled to post this on its Facebook page Monday:

“There has been inaccurate information circulating about the program for our upcoming State Convention in Columbus.

“While we would love to tell you President Trump will be speaking, we can confirm he will NOT be in attendance this year. His schedule precludes him from traveling to Georgia but we look forward to welcoming him as he campaigns here between now and Election Day.”

Trump has been on trial in New York for allegedly paying hush-money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and attempting to conceal the reason for payment.Trump is sitting through the fifth week of a trial where he is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. But he has traveled outside of New York to campaign during weekends, when the trial isn’t in session.

So now that we know Trump won’t be one of the speakers, who will address the delegates when they convene May 17-18 in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center?

The Georgia GOP hasn’t released a complete time schedule of speakers, but the party has announced in several posts on its Facebook page confirmation that the following officials will be among the speakers:

May 17 Georgia GOP convention speakers

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler at an unspecified time

Civil rights attorney, radio talk show host and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell at an unspecified time

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the GOP nominee to be governor in that state, at the dinner, which starts at 7 p.m.

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 presidential candidate for the Democratic nomination, also at the dinner.

May 18

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the breakfast, which starts at 7:30 a.m.