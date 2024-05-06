GA deputies searching for 'armed and extremely dangerous' man they say shot his girlfriend
Georgia deputies are searching for an inmate considered “armed and extremely dangerous” accused of shooting his girlfriend.
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in Barwick around 7 p.m. Friday. They found a woman shot in her torso. The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition and identity has not been released.
Deputies said the victim told them her boyfriend, Laron Jones, shot her. He’s wanted on charges of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.
Jones is described as 5′6″ and 240 pounds.
Deputies are searching for Jones in Thomas and Colquitt counties.