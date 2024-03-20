Ga. county shutting down its jail for most of the year. Here’s what’s happening to the inmates.

The jail in one Georgia county is going to be shut down for most of 2024 and another county’s jail will have to cover for them.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the jail would be closed effective immediately for the next eight months.

All of the inmates currently being held in the Greene County Jail will be moved to the Morgan County Jail. The two facilities are about 20 miles apart from one another.

Anyone arrested in Greene County in the coming months will be taken to Morgan County’s jail in Madison, Ga.

Those looking to bond someone out of jail will have to travel to Madison to do so.

Sheriff’s office officials say the closure is for a renovation project but did not comment on what exactly was being renovated.

