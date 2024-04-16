Ga. 1-year-old’s death ruled intentional year later, babysitter charged with murder

One year after a 1-year-old died in south Georgia, investigators have now ruled her death a homicide.

Melanie Alvisuras died on Feb. 16, 2023 in Albany. Police were told that the 1-year-old and her siblings were playing at her babysitter’s house when she was pushed to the ground.

Based on the initial investigation, police said her death appeared to be accidental. However, new autopsy results show it was not.

A medical examiner determined that Alvisuras died by “intentional” blunt force trauma to her head and skull. Based on the new evidence, police obtained warrants for the babysitter.

Police arrested 32-year-old Heidi Nolasco Garcia and charged her with murder on April 11. Records show that she remains in custody at the Dougherty County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for Garcia’s booking photo.

