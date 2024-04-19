G7 warns Israel and Iran against escalation, reaffirms Ukraine help
The Group of Seven (G7) has strongly condemned Iran for its attacks on Israel but also called on both parties to de-escalate amid reports of Israeli retaliation.
A meeting of foreign ministers from the group of industrialized democracies has been under way on the Italian island of Capri since Wednesday.
A communique to mark the end of the meeting said: "In light of reports of strikes on April 19, we urge all parties to work
to prevent further escalation. The G7 will continue to work to this end.
"We call on all parties, both in the region and beyond, to offer their positive contribution to this collective effort."
The G7 also maintained steadfast support for Ukraine over two years after Russia's invasion.
A separate statement said: "We reaffirm our unwavering determination to support democratic Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, within its internationally recognized borders.
"We pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people, fighting for their freedom and democratic future."