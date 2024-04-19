G7 warns Israel and Iran against escalation, reaffirms Ukraine help

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, at the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers. This year, Italy is chairing the Group of Seven of important Western industrialized nations. The wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip are among the most important topics. Britta Pedersen/dpa

The Group of Seven (G7) has strongly condemned Iran for its attacks on Israel but also called on both parties to de-escalate amid reports of Israeli retaliation.

A meeting of foreign ministers from the group of industrialized democracies has been under way on the Italian island of Capri since Wednesday.

A communique to mark the end of the meeting said: "In light of reports of strikes on April 19, we urge all parties to work

to prevent further escalation. The G7 will continue to work to this end.

"We call on all parties, both in the region and beyond, to offer their positive contribution to this collective effort."

The G7 also maintained steadfast support for Ukraine over two years after Russia's invasion.

A separate statement said: "We reaffirm our unwavering determination to support democratic Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, within its internationally recognized borders.

"We pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people, fighting for their freedom and democratic future."

(L-R)US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, and Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, pose for family photos at the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, speaks during a press conference at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting. Britta Pedersen/dpa