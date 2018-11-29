At G20 summit, all eyes on Trump-Xi. Sign of a new world order?

When world leaders came together for the first Group of 20 summit of the world’s industrialized economies in 2008, the task at hand was to unite in addressing the global economic crisis hitting large and small countries alike.

The G20 summit, with a tip of the cap to the growing importance of emerging economies, joined the constellation of multilateral forums and institutions set up to allow world leaders to come together to hash out responses to global economic challenges.

But that was so 2008.

The G20 summit that kicks off in Buenos Aires Friday – to be held along a stretch of the Argentine capital fronting Río de la Plata and to include a glittering evening of Argentine culture in the city’s famed Teatro Colón – seems certain to underscore that while multilateralism may not be dead, it is in retreat.

With nationalist Donald Trump at the helm of the superpower that built and nurtured the post-World War II international system, the kind of multilateralism that gave birth to the G20 has been increasingly supplanted by bilateral relations and big-power encounters.

One result of that trend is that at this weekend’s summit, all eyes will be on the one-on-ones President Trump will hold with China’s Xi Jinping and a handful of other leaders, including a “pull-aside” (not a formal sit-down meeting) with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (topic: North Korea) and a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (topic: Russia’s latest provocative action toward Ukraine).

Indeed, Trump had been set to sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the summit sidelines, but Trump called off the meeting Thursday, citing US rejection of Russia’s seizure over the weekend of Ukrainian vessels and crew members in the Azov Sea off Crimea. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, prompting US sanctions on Russia.

Still, for many international economists and geopolitical analysts, it is the Trump-Xi meeting that will dominate everything else. With the future of the US-China trade war on the line, some are billing the Trump-Xi encounter as the most consequential in years between the leaders of the two economic behemoths.

The inability to reach at least a cease-fire if not the outlines of a resolution for the trade war would put a damper on the entire summit, trade analysts say.

PROBLEM WITH THE PRINCE

A last-minute challenge to the summit’s multilateral pretenses came with the surprise decision of embattled Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend the gathering – thus confronting growing global outrage over his handling of the war in Yemen and the Saudi government murder of Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Suddenly a big question hovering over the leaders’ gathering is who will accept to stand aside the prince in the traditional family photo? Will Trump double down on his all-in approach to US-Saudi relations by shaking hands with the crown prince?

In any case, Trump appeared to rule out meeting with the prince in Buenos Aires, telling reporters Thursday before departing the White House for the summit that “I would have met with him, but ... we just didn’t have time.”

With such bilateral matters taking center stage, any summit-wide consensus or final statement will be lucky to get also-ran billing. Such a relegation of attention, analysts say, will further demonstrate the current shift away from global accords and cooperation.

“If we get through this weekend with a series of bilaterals with no real agreement on the [summit] communique or a watered down communique, it will show that multilateralism is dormant at the moment but not necessarily dead,” says Thomas Wright, a senior fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Adds Brookings colleague David Dollar, a leading expert in China’s economy and economic globalization, “I don’t think we should write the obituary of the multilateral system just yet, but it is reasonable to ask whether or not the system can survive very long without active US participation.”

That question lies behind the keen interest in what transpires at Saturday’s dinner tête-à-tête between Trump and Mr. Xi.

The immediate issue will be the US-China trade war, and whether or not the two leaders can reach some sort of deal – something White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday is a “good possibility.” One possibility is that the US could agree to hold off on a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for a Chinese commitment to buy more products “Made in USA.”