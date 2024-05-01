The G-force on Indiana Beach's newest roller coaster is insane; how to be first to ride it

Indiana Beach amusement park has long told Hoosiers "there's more than corn in Indiana." We agree, and now there's something else — a triple looping roller coaster debuting in May 2024. A few lucky people will be among the first in Indiana to ride the new coaster the day before the park officially opens. Here's what we know about it.

What new attraction is at Indiana Beach amusement park?

Indiana Beach is unveiling the All American Triple Loop Roller Coaster in May 2024, a steel 36-seat coaster that promises to pack an adrenaline rush thanks to three loops on the track and impressive G-force, according to a news release.

How much G-force does the All American Triple Loop have?

Indiana Beach's All American Triple Loop clocks in at 5.6 G's. That places it on a list of some of the top-ranked roller coasters in the world for the amount of G-force (the pressure your body feels when it's accelerating), according to roller coaster aficionados at Coasterpedia.net.

The most forceful roller coaster in the U.S. is the Shockwave at Six Flags Over Texas with 5.9 G's of force, according to the park, meaning that a rider weighing 100 pounds would feel like they weighed roughly 590 pounds on the roller coaster.

How fast does the All American Triple Loop roller coaster go and how long is the ride?

The new roller coaster will travel at a top speed of 53.4 mph and the ride will last about two minutes, according to Indiana Beach.

Riders must be a minimum of 4'9" in height. More information about rider requirements and safety can be found at the park's website.

A promotional image for Indiana Beach amusement park's newest attraction, the All American Triple Loop Roller Coaster, scheduled to debut to the public May 11, 2024.

When is opening day at Indiana Beach amusement park in 2024?

Indiana Beach amusement park opens Saturday, May 11, 2024.

How to score tickets for the inaugural ride

The amusement park is hosting a special VIP preview of the All American Triple Loop Friday, May 10, exclusively for 2024 season pass holders, according to a news release. Season passes were listed online for $74.99 each or $69.99 for renewal season tickets. One-day regular admission tickets ranged from $32-$42.

Season pass holders who make a charitable donation to the Boys & Girls Club in South Bend can win a chance to be among the first 36 riders in Indiana. To participate, visit Indiana Beach's website at IndianaBeach.com/boysandgirlsclubs/.

The charity auction will conclude Sunday, May 5 and the winners will be announced Monday, May 6. Auction proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs in White, Fulton, Pulaski, and Cass Counties, according to Indiana Beach.

What can you do at Indiana Beach?

The amusement park has seven roller coasters, including the Triple Loop, a water park, and more than 50 rides and attractions for children and adults.

Where is Indiana Beach amusement park?

Indiana Beach amusement park is in Monticello, Indiana at 5224 E. Indiana Beach Rd. along the Tippecanoe River.

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com. Follow him on X at @JTuftsReports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Beach unveils All American Triple Loop Roller Coaster