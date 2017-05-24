FYI, Jessica Simpson Is Definitely Not Pregnant or Having Another Baby

From Redbook

When it comes to whether or not she's interested expanding her family, Jessica Simpson is not making her decision a mystery, a fact she made very clear on The Ellen Degeneres Show yesterday.

"I'm not pregnant on your show!" the singer said yesterday, acknowledging that she'd appeared on the show in the past while pregnant with both of her children. Degeneres wasn't convinced, pressing her by asking, "Are you sure you're not pregnant? I heard you were pregnant."

Simpson assured her she most definitely was not. "We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus," she said. "I have two beautiful children and I'm not having a third. They're too cute! You can't top that."

Simpson and her husband since 2014, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson are parents to 5-year-old daughter Maxwell and 3-year-old son Ace, and Simpson said she's happy with her family of four. She also talked about the epic mermaid party they threw for Maxwell for her fifth birthday in early May, and about her ever-growing fashion empire. "We're always expanding," she said. "There's nothing out of reach."

And, ahem, that also applies to her music career. Simpson talked about working on new music eight years after being "cheesy pop star" (her words!). "It's been a long time!" she said. "It is so exciting. I have about 38 songs." "You don't have 38 songs," DeGeneres challenger her. "We'll have to look it up, and we'll play it for you, I think you'll be impressed," Simpson says.

At this rate, it sounds like that IUD was a good investment - with new music, her fashion business, and two young kids already, girl's got no time for anything (or anyone) else!

