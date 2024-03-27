FWP recommends grant funding for trail work in Northwest Montana

Mar. 27—Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking comments for the 2024 Trail Stewardship Program grant cycle including a list of local projects seeking funding.

The projects include development and rehabilitation work on trails, construction of new trails and facilities and snowmobile and cross-country ski trail maintenance. Comments are due April 3.

Specifically, the state agency is seeking comments related to the environmental impacts of the proposed projects.

There are a few local projects being considered for funding.

Among those include the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation's request for $42,000 for existing trail maintenance in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex; Flathead Snowmobile Asssocation's request for $74,720 for trail grooming and brushing; Whitefish Legacy Partners' request for $60,000 for existing trail maintenance on the the Whitefish Trail; and Swan Valley Connections' request for $49,755 to maintain the Swan Front Trail in Flathead and Missoula counties.

Gateway to Glacier Trail, looking to create the Cedar Ridge Trailhead and pullouts, is asking for $90,000 to construct the trail and pullouts.

Other area projects are looking for funding also.

The Eureka Youth Sports League is seeking $98,470 in partial funding for extending and paving trails associated with the Eureka Youth Sports Park. Short term impacts, according to the environmental review completed by Trail Stewardship Program Manager Tom Lang, such as short term water quality or habitat issues, will be minimal and only during construction.

The Eureka project will also provide a lasting positive impact on the recreational landscape of the area, executing the Lincoln County growth policy plan.

"Minor disturbances through dust and noise during construction, but the overall implementation will improve the diversity and resilience of forest vegetative communities and associated wildlife habitat," Lang wrote in his environmental analysis of the project.

The last area project that received an analysis was a request from Lincoln County to develop the Kootenai Falls Trailhead facilities. The county is seeking $62,479.

The project will include the construction of bathrooms and other essential trailhead facilities. It also includes stabilizing soil at the trailhead where a new parking lot leads to the trail.

The state wildlife agency received 40 applications this year, requesting $2.33 million in funding. In 2024, the program recommends $2 million in grant funds to support 36 projects.

State agency staff conducted a review and scoring of all applications. The State Trails Advisory Committee also reviewed the applications. Some proposals will receive full funding and others will receive partial awards, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

A complete list of the proposed grant recipients can be found at fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/trail-stewardship/public-comment.

Comments, due April 3 at 5 p.m., will be accepted in writing to P.O Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701. They can also be emailed to TSPGrants@mt.gov.

Reporter Kate Heston can be reached at kheston@dailyinterlake.com or 758-4459.