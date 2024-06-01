FWC makes 9 arrests in Pensacola for drunk boaters during Memorial Day weekend

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers made 15 arrests over Memorial Day weekend for drunk boaters in its Northwest Region.

Over the course of the three-day holiday weekend, FWC reported they removed 15 operators from boats in 16 counties spanning Escambia to Jackson County for boating under the influence. Nine of those arrests were made in Pensacola.

Similar to Driving Under the Influence laws on Florida highways and public roads, it is unlawful to operate a vessel with a blood or breath alcohol reading of .08 or more. Drivers under the age of 21 are not allowed to operate a vessel with any alcohol in their system.

"We know that a sober vessel operator is a safer vessel operator," said Maj. Robby Creech, FWC's Northwest Regional Commander. "Our officers respond to too many accidents that could have been avoided if the operator had just designated a driver who was not impaired, removing dangerous individuals from our waterways is a priority for us."

FWC says five boaters were arrested in Panama City and one was arrested in Tallahassee for BUI.

To report dangerous boating activity, call 888-404-FWCC or send a text with keyword "FWC" to Tip411.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida BUI: 9 arrested for drunk boating by FWC in Pensacola